Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Declines By 23.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,996,000 after buying an additional 863,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 51,969 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,387,000.

