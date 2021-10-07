Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Highwoods is seeing a recovery in demand for office assets and rent growth at its properties amid long-term positive outlook for its markets. The recent trend in the estimate revisions for 2021 fund from operation (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Its diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers is expected to drive steady cash flows. The company’s capital-recycling strategy to enhance its presence in targeted high-growth markets and match-fund acquisitions with non-core asset dispositions also augur well. Yet, large-scale asset dispositions are expected to result in near-term earnings dilution. Also, intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties poses challenge for the company. Shares of Highwoods have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $45.11 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 507,684 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 324,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

