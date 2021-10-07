JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $297.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $297.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.63.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $338.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $221.73 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.