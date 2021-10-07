Zacks Investment Research Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $213.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain scenario. In May, the company's board announced a by 10% hike in its quarterly dividend $1.07 per share (annualized: $4.28). Moreover, Union Pacific anticipates to repurchase shares worth roughly $7 billion in 2021 The company's strong free cash flow generating ability (up 8.6% in first-half 2021) supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Improvement in overall volumes as economic activities pick up pace is an added positive. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 33% in the first six months of 2021) as oil prices move north led to a 6% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Operational disruptions due to hurricane Ida are also worrisome.”

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.26.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $212.44 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.