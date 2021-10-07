Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.