LifeMD’s (LFMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million.

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $49,216.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

