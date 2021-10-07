Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

