Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Sell

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $575.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

