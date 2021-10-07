The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $43.00 at JP Morgan Cazenove

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JP Morgan Cazenove’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

IPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

