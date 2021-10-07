Barclays Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

DPW opened at €53.18 ($62.56) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

