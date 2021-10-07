Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Head to Head Comparison

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.7% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53% Stoneridge 4.03% 2.20% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canoo and Stoneridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Stoneridge 0 1 1 0 2.50

Canoo presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.69%. Stoneridge has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.22%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Canoo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Stoneridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 619.34 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -4.78 Stoneridge $648.01 million 0.84 -$7.95 million ($0.03) -669.00

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Canoo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

