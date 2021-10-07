Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of MITK opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.08 million, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.