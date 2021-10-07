PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

