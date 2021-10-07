Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given “Buy” Rating at Bloom Burton

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Bloom Burton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBNH. Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

