BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that N-able will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

