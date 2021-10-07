Short Interest in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Grows By 36.7%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

