Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,229.35

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,229.35 ($42.19) and traded as high as GBX 3,320.23 ($43.38). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,206 ($41.89), with a volume of 1,048,944 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTB. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Get Whitbread alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,215.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.