Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Expands By 37.1%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,494,900 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 61,633,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,336.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $0.44 price target on Telecom Italia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TIAOF stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

