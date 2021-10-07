Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 127.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 55,884 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 119,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 448.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

