Cormark Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$68.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.25.

Shares of AIF opened at C$63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.95. Altus Group has a one year low of C$47.10 and a one year high of C$68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.84.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

