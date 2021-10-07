Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Sell

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE:JELD opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 601,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

