Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.
Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$68.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.83. The company has a market cap of C$40.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$68.45.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.