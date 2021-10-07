Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$68.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.83. The company has a market cap of C$40.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$68.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

