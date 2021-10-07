Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Buy

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

HKMPF opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

