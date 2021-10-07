iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of IHRT opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 103.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 826,503 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.