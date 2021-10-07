Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Strong-Buy

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $121,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

