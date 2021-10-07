Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) vs. Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Head to Head Review

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Merus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$126.35 million ($3.84) -0.75 Merus $29.94 million 25.70 -$85.51 million ($2.60) -7.69

Merus has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Merus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -96.44% -75.47% Merus -231.19% -51.93% -27.29%

Volatility and Risk

Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics and Merus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Merus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Merus has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.00%. Given Merus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merus is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Summary

Merus beats Odonate Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in March 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

