Contrasting PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions -49.71% -19.40% -16.08%

This table compares Infobird and PDF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $14.53 million 3.74 $4.00 million N/A N/A PDF Solutions $88.05 million 9.84 -$40.36 million ($1.17) -19.90

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDF Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infobird and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

PDF Solutions has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Infobird.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Infobird on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

