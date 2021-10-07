Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report sales of $651.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million.

Several analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.