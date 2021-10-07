OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

