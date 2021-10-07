Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Hold

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

