Repsol’s (REPYY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REPYY. started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.55.

REPYY stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

