Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Further, solid acquisition of net-new transacting active Cash App customers is likely to continue driving the top line growth. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses, and COVID-19 induced uncertainties remain concerns.”

Get Square alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQ. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.26.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $239.12 on Tuesday. Square has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.