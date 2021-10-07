International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 250 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 226.27 ($2.96).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 180.20 ($2.35) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The stock has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.37.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

