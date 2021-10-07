DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for DuPont for the third quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. DuPont will benefit from its investment in innovation and new product development. New product launches across high growth markets will drive its top line. DuPont’s cost and productivity improvement actions should also support its margins. It also remains committed to effective capital allocation. Actions to divest non-core assets should also boost the company’s performance. It also remains focused on driving cash flow. DuPont has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, soft demand across certain markets including aerospace and oil & gas is likely to hurt DuPont’s volumes. The company also faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation and weaker automotive production.”

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

