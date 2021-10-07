Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.15

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $8.21. Psychemedics shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 8,458 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.