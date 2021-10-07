Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.15

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $8.21. Psychemedics shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 8,458 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.
Psychemedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMD)
Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.
