Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.97. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 3,850,320 shares.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$232.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

