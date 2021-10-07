Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$2.10. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 528,160 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.13.

The company has a market cap of C$337.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.61.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$212.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

