Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Amada has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

