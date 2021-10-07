FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $6.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

