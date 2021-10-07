Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from its robust operating model and investments across product and marketing. In spite of a challenging backdrop, Under Armour continued with its stellar performance in second-quarter 2021, wherein both the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Results reflected strength in both North America and international regions. Stronger-than-anticipated results prompted management to raise full year view. The company’s strategy to focus on improving sales through product innovation, investments in own stores, acceleration of e-commerce capabilities and selling more inventory at full price bode well. However, higher freight and logistics expenses due to supply chain pressures remain a concern.”

Several other research firms have also commented on UAA. Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

UAA stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 634.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 21.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

