Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have risen and outpaced the industry in the year-to-date period, thanks to its operational initiatives. The company has been deploying resources to expand offerings, upgrade distribution, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen customer engagement. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines improved year on year. The company was encouraged by the performance of all three luxury brands. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings view. Consumers’ return to active social lifestyle has spurred demand, and Capri Holdings looks well-poised to tap the same. However, higher operating expenses is a concern. Also, pandemic-led headwinds like delays in receiving merchandise and temporary closures are a drag.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPRI. boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $61.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

