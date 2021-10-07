Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 241.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

ENLV stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

