TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.12.

NYSE TFII opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24. TFI International has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.