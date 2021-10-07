Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBGPY. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of CBGPY opened at $42.00 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.6292 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.