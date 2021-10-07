Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

