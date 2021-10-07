GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GTBP. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.45. GT Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTBP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

