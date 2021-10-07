GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

GTBP stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.45. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GT Biopharma (GTBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.