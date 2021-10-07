Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.