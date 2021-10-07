Scotiabank Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$48.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

EDVMF stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

