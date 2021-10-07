AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $267.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.10. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 827,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

